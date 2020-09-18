Anna M. Okerblom LeRoy - Anna M. Okerblom of LeRoy passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at her home. She was 92.
Anne was born May 12, 1928 in Swoyersville, Pennsylvania to Joseph and Mary (Kuchinsky) Madar and they preceded her in death. On September 28, 1956 she married Haldor Edwin Okerblom and he preceded her in death on February 28, 1991.
She grew up in Pennsylvania and worked at a garment factory. During the war the factory transitioned from clothing items to parachutes where Anne was able to participate in the war effort.
Anne's determined, strong willed personality along with her sass and quick wit made time with her memorable and fun. She was an avid reader, enjoyed crossword puzzles and a good mystery show or book. Anne had a heart for children and loved to show her loves through acts of kindness; making each member of the family feel special and remembered.
She is survived by her daughter, Shelly (Kevin) Wanstead of Leroy; grandchildren: Holly (Nick) Kokx, Casey Wanstead, Luke (Dena) Wanstead, Keith Tice, Keri Tice; great-grandchildren: Kinsley and Whitney Kokx, Lilly and Tate Felsk, Chelsea, Brady, Logan, Lachlan Wanstad, Emma and Lucy Tice; a sister, Dolores "Pepe" (Ray) Ruby and a son-in-law, Martin Tice of Leroy.
In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a daughter, Pamela Anne Tice on January 27, 2014 and siblings: Margaret, John, Marie, and Joseph Jr.
Cremation has taken place and her final resting place will be Rose Lake Township Cemetery in Osceola County. Memorial contributions may be made to LeRoy Community Library.
An online guestbook is available at ww.petersonfh.com.
