Antony M. Loucks Cadillac - Anthony M. Loucks, of Cadillac, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at home with family by his side. He was 54.
Anthony was born on January 30, 1966, in Ann Arbor, MI to Lynda (Vanderhoef) Platz. He married the love of his life Susan Loucks on October 18, 1986, in Cadillac, MI. Anthony enjoyed hunting and fishing and could often be found on the lakes putting docks and hoists in for his customers.
Anthony is survived by his wife Susan Loucks; daughter, Bethany (Jacob Truesdale) Parent; son, Donnie (Keisha) Hawkins; daughter, Christina (Nick Kauffman) Hawkins; his father, Denny and mother, Lynda Platz; siblings, Julie (Frank Zingleman) Platz, Christine (Harvey) Dzikowicz, Michelle (Trevor Miller) Loucks, Scott Platz, Dennis Jr. and brother Jerry (Michelle Williams) Loucks. He was an adoring grandfather to grandson Desmen and granddaughters Gunner, Brinley, Macie, Nyah, Ingrid and Riley.
The family will celebrate Anthony's life with three opportunities to visit and reducing the number of visitors due to the pandemic. Memorial gatherings will take place both Friday and Saturday at the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home in Cadillac. Friday, September 18, 2020 you may visit with the family from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm or on Saturday the 19th from 10:00 am until 12:00 noon and 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm. Due to the current restrictions because of Covid-19 those in attendance are asked to wear a mask and remain socially distant in respect of public health concerns.
A luncheon will follow on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 4:30 pm - 7:00 pm at the Cherry Grove Church of the Nazarene located at 8450 S 29 Rd Cadillac, MI 49601. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in care of his wife Susan Loucks. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com
The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
