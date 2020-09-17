Barbara S. Robertson
Memoriams

Barbara S. Robertson Luther - Barbara S. Robertson of Luther, MI passed away Friday, September 11, 2020 at the age of 72.

Barbara was born November 20, 1948 in Grand Rapids to Louis and Betty Grzybowski. She was the oldest of seven children. Deloras Witbeck (Gail) of Evart, Louis E Grzybowski (Patty) of LeRoy, Caroline Linderman (Kevin) of Taylor, Wanetta Flynn (Dennis) of Luther, Bernadine Kosnow of Riverview Fl. and Douglas Grzybowski (Lisa) of Luther. Barbara was married to Andrew Robertson on April 29, 1967. They had three children, David A.Robertson of South Lyon, Amy M. Beaudet (Earl) of South Lyon and Jason S. Robertson (Amy) of Cookeville Tn. Barbara had seven grandchildren that she absolutely adored. Andrea L. Cole (Kevin) of Northville, Kaylyn R. Clinansmith (Jeff) of Whitmore Lake, Nathaniel V. Robertson (Makayla) of Cookeville. Zackary, David, Jace and Brayden all of Cookeville, Tn. Barbara is preceded in death by her father, Louis Grzybowski; and her brother, Louis E. Grzybowski.

Per Barbara's wishes, there will be no public services.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.