Barbara S. Robertson Luther - Barbara S. Robertson of Luther, MI passed away Friday, September 11, 2020 at the age of 72.
Barbara was born November 20, 1948 in Grand Rapids to Louis and Betty Grzybowski. She was the oldest of seven children. Deloras Witbeck (Gail) of Evart, Louis E Grzybowski (Patty) of LeRoy, Caroline Linderman (Kevin) of Taylor, Wanetta Flynn (Dennis) of Luther, Bernadine Kosnow of Riverview Fl. and Douglas Grzybowski (Lisa) of Luther. Barbara was married to Andrew Robertson on April 29, 1967. They had three children, David A.Robertson of South Lyon, Amy M. Beaudet (Earl) of South Lyon and Jason S. Robertson (Amy) of Cookeville Tn. Barbara had seven grandchildren that she absolutely adored. Andrea L. Cole (Kevin) of Northville, Kaylyn R. Clinansmith (Jeff) of Whitmore Lake, Nathaniel V. Robertson (Makayla) of Cookeville. Zackary, David, Jace and Brayden all of Cookeville, Tn. Barbara is preceded in death by her father, Louis Grzybowski; and her brother, Louis E. Grzybowski.
Per Barbara's wishes, there will be no public services.
