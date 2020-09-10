Catherine L. Graham Lake City - Catherine L. Graham, age 71 of Lake City passed away Monday, September 7, 2020 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital.
Catherine was born August 15, 1949 in Flint to Henry and Louie (Sinkler) Decker.
Catherine was united in marriage to Jack Graham on November 27, 2004 and he preceded her in death January 14, 2020.
Catherine owned the Patio Lounge in Flint and retired from the Wex Express in Cadillac after 20 years of transportation service. She loved to cook and had a catering service. Her passion was cooking and her family looked forward to enjoying her delicious meals. Catherine enjoyed camping, popcorn and grape kool aid and watching the Golden Girls on telelvision.
Catherine is survived by her children: Jamie (Dwayne) Carter, Bryan (Holly) Keeley both of Lake City and Danielle (Donald) Servarns of Brethren, Thirteen grandchildren: Scott (Megan), Amanda (Aaron), Mike, Kelsey, Austin, Quintin, Kurtis, Abagle, Dominic, Logan, Tyler, Kyleigh and Derriane and seven great grandchildren: K-Lynn, Olivia, Mariah, Aliza, Brady, Mathew and Kyrie. She is also survived by a brother: Russell (Susan) Decker of North Carolina, sister: Shirley Brownell of Midland, cousin: Joyce Earegood and a special friend, Dale Sperling.
Catherine was preceded in death by two sons: Curtis Keeley and Derrek Huffman.
There will be a Celebration of Life for remembering Catherine beginning at 1:00 pm, on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Dwayne and Jamie Carter's home, 7580 N. Pioneer Road, Lake City, MI.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.