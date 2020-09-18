Christopher Lee Crittenden Lake City - Christopher Lee Crittenden, 54, of Lake City, Michigan, went to be with our Lord and Savior on September 13, 2020. He passed away unexpectedly at home.
Chris was born July 24, 1966, in Clio, Michigan, to Patrick Theodore Crittenden, Sr., and Rita Arleen (Bowman) Crittenden. He was one of nine children and a beloved twin to Christine Ann (Meldrum) Crittenden.
Chris joined the United States Air Force directly out of high school. After his discharge, he moved to California and lived there the majority of his adult life. He returned to his hometown of Lake City, Michigan, six years ago to be near his mother after her health started to decline. He landed a job at a company, Britton Banners, in Traverse City,
Michigan. He took pride in his work. He was happy to work for a company where he felt he was part of a family and was respected for his work ethic.
Although Chris never married, or had any children, he was the proud "papa" to Zander, his beloved Chihuahua for the past 10 years, and other furbabies throughout the years. Chris is well known to have a great sense of humor. His smile and laughter were contagious. He loved being with family and was a great cook and baker. All of his nieces and nephews knew Uncle Chris for his quick wit and sarcastic humor, as the Crittenden men are well known. They knew Uncle Chris loved them and was always there for them.
Chris is survived by his mother, Rita Crittenden, siblings, Terry (Woodie) Oakland, Patrick (Ted) Crittenden, Jr., Tracy Bartz, Tammy Blaszak, Catherine Crittenden, Thomas Crittenden, Christine Meldrum, and Charles (Sheila)
Crittenden, as well as many nieces and nephews.
To honor his wishes, cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020, from 1:00 until 5:00 p.m., at 129 North Main Street, Lake City, Michigan. Please join the family for a service, some food, and fellowship. Interment will take place at a later date.
You will be forever in our hearts until we meet again in Heaven.
The family is being served by the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com
