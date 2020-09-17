Daniel Wayne Oberlin Mesick - Daniel Wayne Oberlin of Mesick, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at home. He was 71.
Dan was born August 11, 1949 in Grand Rapids, to George Ronald Oberlin and Genieva Gene Wagner.
Dan was an Army Veteran and studied at Davenport College and Michigan State University with an emphasis in Business Administration. His working career included food service for Sysco Foods in Grand Rapids, ownership of Case Computers in Standale and Information Technology for Herman Miller in Spring Lake where he retired in 2015.
Dan loved the outdoors, riding ATVs, shooting at the gun range, sailing, boating and camping. He was a computer wiz and collector of odds and ends. He enjoyed traveling to Florida and Arizona. He had a sarcastic wit and a prominent political opinion. His adopted family remembers him as a loyal caregiver and always working to surprise them with thoughtfulness.
Dan is survived by his partner, Theresa Husak of Mesick; brothers, Mark Holton of California and Paul Oberlin of Leroy; step daughters, Marta Riggin of Tulsa and Amanda Buelow of Grand Haven; daughter, Dana Martin; grandchildren: Madison Juguilon and Allyssa Buelow of Grand Haven.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Dana Gruen Oberlin and his sister Carol Kamp.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be announced at a later date.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com
