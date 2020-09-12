Denise Marie Huxtable Lake City - Denise Marie Huxtable, age 67 of Lake City, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020 at home.
Denise was born December 18, 1952 in Lansing to Gardner and Shirley (Viges) Vanderstow.
She was united in marriage to Thomas E. Huxtable on October 20, 1979 in Lansing.
Denise graduated from Charlotte High School in 1971 and Northwestern Michigan College in 1973.
She lived in Issaquah, Washington for twenty eight years before moving back to Michigan in 2007.
She worked in IT Management in the corporate office of Westin Hotels and Resorts in Seattle for sixteen years and the AT&T Wireless/Cingular Wireless Corporate office for nine years.
Denise was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Lake City where she served as Treasurer for the last five years. She was instrumental in starting the Easter memorial candles and the Prayer Shawl/Baby Blanket ministry at the church. She also volunteered in Tina Hamel's 4th Grade Lake City Elementary classroom for seven years.
Denise is survived by her husband Tom and daughters: Angela (James Brown) in Bellingham, WA and Andrea in Lake City and granddaughter, Alexandra Denise Brown.
She is also survived by her siblings: Martha (Neil) Wolf of Cadillac, Janet (Mike) Hartford of Lake City, Howard (Lori) Vanderstow of Glen Lake and Karl (Jodie) Vanderstow of Lake City.
She was preceded in death by her father, Gardner Vanderstow and brother in law, Vaughn Dontje.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts in Denise's name be directed to Community Hope for the Lake City School Back Pack program, % of Community Hope, PO Box 265, Lake City, MI 49651 or send to Tom Huxtable.
The family is being served by the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City.
