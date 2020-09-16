Doris Marie (Fauble) Sarver Marion - Doris Marie Sarver of Marion passed away Monday, September 14, 2020 at her home. She was 62. Doris was born on March 25, 1958 in Reed City, Michigan to Rolland & Margaret (Ransom) Fauble and they preceded her in death.
Doris lived all of her life in the area and graduated from Marion High School. She had been employed as a school bus driver for Evart Public Schools for 28 years and also was employed with Osceola County Commission on Aging.
She enjoyed planting flowers, playing games, feeding and watching birds, camping, fishing, mowing the lawn on the rider. Doris loved her family, cherished her children, grandchildren and loved getting together for Christmas.
On July 20, 1991 she married Kevin Sarver and he survives her along with children: Scott (Rhonda) Fauble of Knoxville, TN, Melaine Fauble (James Shannon) of Hersey, MI, Kasey (Joanna) Sarver of Tullahome, TN, and Marcie (Andrew) Peterson of Ashton, MI; grandchildren: Elizabeth, Cody, David, and Maegan Shannon; Kaden Fauble & Alexa Hall; Matthew, Marshall, Klaiton, Gage, and Ethan Sarver; great grandchildren: Samuel & Zane Smith; her siblings: Mary (John) Martin of Marion, MI, Dale (Marty) Fauble of Indiana and Sally (Randy) VanBuren of Evart, MI; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents Doris was preceded in death by a brother, Arnold Fauble, a sister, Dora Mae Harrison and a brother-in-law, John Harrison.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Friday, September 18, 2020 at Peterson Funeral & Cremation Services in Cadillac with Pastor Steve Boven officiating. Friends may meet the family Thursday from 5-7 PM at the funeral home. Her final resting place will be Maple Valley Cemetery in Hartwick Township, Osceola County. Memorial contributions may be made to the local animal shelter of your choice. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.