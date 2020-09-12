Douglas Allen Ashby McBain - Douglas Allen Ashby, raised in Marion and of McBain, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 6, 2020 in Charleston, West Virginia. He was 52.
Doug was born on March 28, 1968 in Clare, Michigan to John "Jack" Richard and Beatrice Leah (Overholt) Ashby. He spent his career working as a welder's helper for the Local 798 Pipeliner's Union for over 22 years. Doug and his wife, Tammy, spent over 15 years together and could be described as each other's soul mate that shared a deep unspoken love. Anyone who knew Doug could say he was a big goofball. He was known as quite the jokester and loved to make his friends and family smile, even if it meant busting out a terrible dance move or horrible "dad" joke. He had a heart of gold and deeply loved and cared for his family and friends. Doug enjoyed surprising his wife and daughters with thoughtful bouquets of flowers. He also enjoyed going on scenic drives cruising around with his son Dillion, where they made many special memories together. He will be remembered as a hardworking man who could fix nearly anything. Doug cherished every moment spent with his wife, children and grandchildren.
Doug is survived by his loving wife, Tammy Ashby; children, Heather Elizabeth (Dustin) Waters of Crystal River, FL, Brianna Leann (David) Hall of Cadillac, Dillion Scott (Madison Evans) Ashby of Marion, and Katlynn Elizabeth (Vonza Abney) Ashby of Woodbridge, VA; grandchildren, Kylee, Krissy, Dusty Jr., Elijah and Piper; siblings, Michael, Sally (Bill), John (Bonnie), David (Cindy), Janet, Arthur, Brenda and Calvin (Valerie); numerous nieces and nephews; and many other loving family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Beatrice; and a baby brother, Wade.
Funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 4 p.m. with visitation held two hours prior at the Community of Christ Church in Marion. Officiating will be Rev. Sandy Merrifield.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Ashby family.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Fosnaught-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.