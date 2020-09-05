E. Douglas ""Doug"" Masak Cadillac - Doug, 88, was born to Vernice "Sandy" and Earl Masak in Michigan and went to heaven on Monday, August 31st, 2020. He married Vada O'Brien and celebrated 67 years of marriage together. Doug was a proud Navy veteran during the period of the Korean Conflict and retired from Norton Abrasives and a long career of excelling in industrial sales. A former city councilman and a proud grandpa, he enjoyed spending time at the cabin with friends and family. As an avid art collector of Indian artifacts, the kids enjoyed playing in his authentic, American Indian tee-pee and sitting around the fire with him. Playing the drums and clarinet, he was a music enthusiast and supported Upbeat Cadillac jazz at the Thursday night concert series at the pavilion. Doug also volunteered at the local food pantry.

Masak's love and enjoy their 3 children, David (Jin Lan) Masak, Bruce (Donnell) Masak, Dana (Scott) Doner, their 6 grandchildren, Chad (Sarah) & Ryan, Casey & Sara (Khalil), Trevor (Judith) Doner & Kyle Doner. Great-grandchildren include Ryan, Lilly, Avelynn & Jayce.

A student of Bendle School and Mary Crapo High School in Swartz Creek, Michigan, a Cadillac, Michigan resident and snowbird of Lakeland, Florida, he will be dearly missed by many friends and family.

A donation to your favorite charity in Doug's name in lieu of flowers is appreciated. A private memorial will be held.

Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.

The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.

Cadillac News

