Gary Lee Laurie Cadillac - On Thursday, September 3, 2020, Gary Lee Laurie, 66, loving husband, father of two and grandfather of three, passed away peacefully at his home with his family.
Gary was born August 15, 1954 at Selfridge Air Force Base in Mount Clemens, Michigan to Arthur Oliver and Dorothy Lucinda Laurie. He graduated from Boyne City High School in 1972 where he met the love of his life, Sherry Lynn Rose. They were married on October 25, 1975 and were blessed with 45 years together. He raised two sons, Aaron and Adam.
After high school, Gary worked construction before joining the Michigan State Police in 1986. He loved his service to the citizens of the State of Michigan and proudly served as a trooper in Bad Axe, Gladstone, and Cadillac until his retirement in 2011 after 25 years.
Gary was passionate about life and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was a powersports enthusiast and loved taking trips on his snowmobile, UTV and Can-Am Spyder. He was a member of the Michigan Snowmobile and ORV Association and a MIRA board member. Gary also spent time volunteering with Cadillac Winter Promotions. He was a dedicated sports fan, particularly of the Michigan Wolverines and Detroit Tigers. He was also an avid reader and had tireless energy for his grandchildren who were the light of his life.
He is survived by his wife, Sherry of Cadillac; sons, Aaron Laurie (Danielle Williams) of Cadillac and Adam (Melissa) Laurie of Grass Lake, Michigan; grandchildren Hayley, Hunter and Olivia; three brothers, Michael Laurie (Sharon Pittiglio) of Boyne City, Terry Laurie of Flushing, Ken (Pam) Laurie of Ohio and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents and sister-in-law, Kathy.
A private memorial service will be held at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac with Pastor Steve Boven, also a retired trooper, officiating. Friends may meet the family Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Munson Hospice Cadillac Chapter.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
