Glenn Jay Stickney Mesick - Glenn Stickney passed away unexpectedly at his home on September 10, 2020, at the age of 64.
He was born on March 8, 1956 to parents, Jacque D. and Phyllis K. Stickney.
He was a gentle giant with the heart of gold.Glenn was creative, talented craftsman, incredible outdoorsman who loved nature and all that it offered. He loved his taxidermy, trapping, coon hunting and hunting. He spent most of his life as a woodsman, along with working in the pine tree industry. He loved his horses and all his dogs. Glenn had a talent for gardening and cross breeding anything from flowers to chickens. He even made his own maple syrup from the maple trees behind his home and kept his own bees to make honey, even though he was deathly allergic to bees. He created beautiful wood furniture, birdhouses and stained glass. His smile and humor will be forever missed.
He is survived by his brother, Gary (Tammy Flynn) Stickney, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, a great-nephew, all of Mesick, and his daughters by heart, Kylee Hooper, Jamie Waxman, and Jessie Thompson, formerly of Mesick, along with many cousins.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Jacque and Phyllis; his brother, Kim; paternal and maternal grandparents.
Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
