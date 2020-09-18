Grace Marie "VanDrie" Pluger McBain - Grace Marie "VanDrie" Pluger age 93 of McBain, passed at Quiet Creek Adult Foster Care in Falmouth on Sept. 16, 2020. She was born on June 27, 1927, in Hampshire County, Texas, to Peter and Mina (VanFleet) VanHouten. She married Edward VanDrie on March 21, 1947, at the Lucas Christian Reformed Church and he preceded her in death on Jan. 4, 1978. On July 13, 1985 Grace married Alfred Pluger at the Lucas Christian Reformed Church and he preceded her in death on June 26, 2011.
Grace had worked for many years at the Riverside Electric in Marion and the Aloha Ranch east of Lake City. She enjoyed bowling, golfing, gardening, and canning.
She is survived by her children, Leslie (Carol) VanDrie of McBain and their children, Lincoln (Joy) VanDrie, Becky (Jeff) Koetje, Heidi (Joey) Roberts, Jodi (Kevin) Boven, and Bill Baas, Jack (Nancy) VanDrie of Marion and their children, Emily (James) Nederhood, Isaac (Lisa) VanDrie, Jillynn (Derek) Dumont, and Stacie (Brian) Weber, and Paul (Coralee) VanDrie of Marion and their children, David (Jasey) Wissner and Ryan (Kristina) Wissner. There are 24 Great Grandchildren and 2 Great Great Grandchildren surviving.
Her second family consists of stepchildren, Carolyn (Ike) Koetje of Hudsonville, Judy (Raymond) Rodenbaugh of Lake City, Barb (Ron) Velthouse of Grandville, and Mike (Pam) Pluger of McBain. There are 13 step Grandchildren, 28 step Great Grandchildren and 7 step Great Great Grandchildren surviving. She has one sister, Esther VanHouten of Grand Rapids, a brother, Edward (Joyce) VanHouten of Marion, a sister in law, Agnes VanHouten of Grand Rapids and brother in law, Marvin TeBos of Falmouth.
She was preceded in death by, a daughter, Linda Rae VanDrie, siblings, Henry VanDrie, Herman VanHouten, Bill (Betty) VanHouten, Len VanHouten, Ruth TeBos, Anne Vennema, and Dorothy VanHouten, in-laws, Lois VanHouten and Reta VanHouten.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at 1:00 P.M. at the Lucas Christian Reformed Church with Rev. Todd Kuperus officiating. Burial will take place in the Vogel Center Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Friday at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain and one hour prior to funeral services at the church on Saturday. Memorial contributions may be made to Quiet Creek AFC or Hospice of Michigan. The family would like to thank Tonya and Matt Ebels and staff of Quiet Creek for the wonderful care given to Grace. Funeral arrangements were made by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain and thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
