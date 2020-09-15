Jeffrey Scott Corwin Lake City - Jeffrey Scott Corwin, age 47 of Lake City passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Munson Healthcare, Cadillac Hospital.
Jeff was born March 6, 1973 in Rochester, MI to Ernie and Diane (Riedel) Corwin.
Jeff graduated from Lake City High School in the Class of 1991.
How do you sum up the life of someone who did and knew so much? Jeffrey Scott Corwin loved his family and friends fiercely. Jeff was an avid sportsman, fisherman, mushroom hunter, car aficionado. Jeff's love of his 1968 GTO was a lifetime project since the age of 12.
Jeff's life was full of adventures taking him to many states. Jeffrey was a plumber by trade and one of the best. Jeff loved to ski and is a treasured staple at Missaukee Mountain. Jeffrey loved to cook and be with his friends to share his amazing trade. What Jeff loved most was sitting and sharing stories and making sure there was a debate in every conversation. Jeff was loyal, loving to his core. The best friend anyone could have.
Jeffrey was the phone call at 2 AM you could always make. He would do anything for anyone at any time. Jeff will be forever treasured and forever missed by all.
Jeff is survived by his parents: Ernie and Diane Corwin of Lake City, his sister: Dawn Corwin of Mount Pleasant, brother: Eric Corwin and nephew: Tyler Corwin both of Lake City.
Jeff is survived also by his extended family: Todd (Chick) Bellows, Kevin (Kelli) Crane, Brian (Jamie) Kunkel, Casey (Korinda) Miller and also Keven (Dana) Venhuizen all of Lake City and many numerous friends. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A time of visitation will be on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at the Young-Holdship Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Life to honor Jeff's memory will be on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 3:00 to 6:00 pm at the American Legion in Lake City.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Corwin Family in care of Dawn Corwin.
The family is being served by the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.