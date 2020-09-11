Jerry A. Carpenter Cadillac - Jerry Allen Carpenter of Cadillac passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020 at his home. He was 50.
Jerry was born July 18, 1970 in Cadillac, Michigan to John Orville and Nancy Jean (Roth) Carpenter and they preceded him in death.
Jerry worked at various tree farms in the area and was a backyard mechanic in his spare time. Jerry loved his dogs. He enjoyed spending time outdoors; fishing, mushroom hunting and deer hunting. Jerry was affiliated with AA and was 17 years proudly sober.
On January 3, 2000 he married Kathy Jo Dyer and she survives him along with daughters: Starr (Charles) Smith of Ohio, SunShine Martinez (Derrick Ervin) of Lake City, Katherine (Robert) Priest of Manton; 12 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; siblings: Joani (Ray) Carpenter-Mohlar, Jeff Carpenter, Julie (Joe) Theobald all of Cadillac; sister-in-law, Michele Carpenter of Ohio and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, John Carpenter III and a niece Jesa Simons.
Cremation will take place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. His final resting place will be Haring Township Cemetery in Wexford County.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the family. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
