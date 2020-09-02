Jerry G. Besey Cadillac - Jerry Guy Besey, longtime resident of Cadillac passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Doctors Hospital in Indiana. He was 77. Jerry was born on December 30, 1942, in Etna Township, Michigan to Guy and Virginia (Ingersoll) Besey. He grew up and attended school in Cadillac, graduating from Cadillac High School in 1961. He entered into marriage with the former Jean L. Knapp on June 12, 1965. Jerry served his country while a member of Michigan Army National Guard, and served as a reservist for over four years. He eventually began a long career in machining as well as the township fire department. Jerry was a founding member of Haring Township Fire Department and was even one who made the trip south to pick up the station's first fire truck. He served and contributed to the Township for over 32 years. Jerry was also a member of the First Christian Church, and a former member of the Moose Lodge 531. In earlier years he enjoyed his time in the outdoors, camping, hunting or working in his garden. He will be deeply missed by his family and the community as a whole. Jerry is survived by his wife of 55 years, Jean Besey; his loving children, Tom Besey of Cadillac, Laura (Guy) Coffel of Cadillac, and Pam Besey of Cadillac; five grandchildren, Travis (Megan) Coffel, Shawn Coffel, Karien Besey, Kristen (Ethan) Besey, and Kevin Besey; four great-grandchildren, two brothers, Alan (Elaine) Besey, Kevin (Terry) Besey, and a sister, Karen Klay; as well as many nieces, nephews, fellow firefighters and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Virginia and Guy Besey. Memorial services will be at 1:00pm on Friday, September 4, 2020 at the Haring Township Fire Department, with visitation one hour prior.
Memorials may be directed to the family in care of Jean or to the Haring Township Fire Department. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.