Jimmie A. Jones Cadillac - Jimmie A. Jones of Cadillac, MI passed away on September 1, 2020 at the U of M hospital in Ann Arbor, MI. He was 68 years old. Cremation has taken place and arrangements by Oak Grove Funeral Home of Manistee, MI.
Mr. Jones was born on February 25, 1952 in Mt. Clemens, MI to James and Barbara Jones. He married Kathleen Fortuna-Jones on October 21, 1972 in Mt. Clemens, MI. Mr. Jones owned and operated the Kountry Kitchen Restaurant in Cadillac, MI.
Survivors include his wife, Kathleen Jones; his son, Jason Jones; and his two grandchildren, Gabriele and Mason Jones of Cadillac, MI. His brothers, John (Myra) Jones, Jerold (Maria) Jones, Joel (Laura) Jones; and his sister, Jan Stout, Janine (David) Adams, of Tennessee. Brother-in-law, David Fortuna, of Traverse City; sister-in-law Marlene Fortuna of Westland; along with many nieces and nephews.
Mr. Jones loved riding his Harleys every chance he could and also loved spending time with his family and making memories. Mr. Jones also really enjoyed working with his employees and chatting with the customers when he was able to.
Jimmie was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Jeffery Jones; his in-laws Guido and Anna Fortuna; brothers-in-law, Mark Fortuna, Timothy Lauerman, and RandyStout.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Shriners Hospital.
