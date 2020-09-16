Kathleen Rosted

Kathleen "Kathy" Rosted Manton - Kathleen "Kathy" Rosted was born on June 18, 1943 to Helen (Gregg) and Charles H. Mitchell in Cadillac, MI. As Kathy would have said, she "clunked" on September 7, 2020.
Kathy spent most of her life in the Cadillac area. After attending Mesick High School, she married and started her family. Her greatest love and accomplishment were her three sons, ten grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren. She took great pride and joy in everything they did.
Kathy was devoted to her family and kept her circle small. She enjoyed traveling with her sisters and nieces, bird watching, and crafting. She poured her love into each beautiful quilt she made. She was also an amazing cook. Kathy was famous for her chicken and noodles, homemade bread, and no meal was complete without gravy. Known as Gramma Kathy to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she always had a stash of candy, cookies, or other treats to share with them.
Kathy will be greatly missed by her children, Brad Rosted of Kansas City, MO; Randy (Billie Jo) Rosted of Manton, MI; Wade (Nicci) Rosted of Caledonia MI; and her grandchildren, Joe Cogburn, Mitchell Rosted, Tommy Chase, Chrystal (Brandon) Aten, Tristin Rosted, Hunter Rosted, Keelie Rosted, Kacy Rosted, Averi Rosted, and Caden Rosted and her eleven great-grandchildren. She will also be missed by her many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Doyle (Wilma) Mitchell, Bill Mitchell, and Jack (Donna) Mitchell; and her sisters, Aliene (Lloyd) Sharp, Dorothy (Bob) Keeler, and Susan LaGrow and her former husband, Toivo Rosted.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Lake Billings Pavillion in Manton, MI on September 19, 2020 at 4 p.m.
