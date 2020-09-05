Linda Mae Cornell Cadillac - Linda M. Cornell of Cadillac passed away peacefully, Friday, September 4, 2020 at her daughter's home with her family by her side. She was 77.
Linda was born January 18, 1943 in Cadillac to Edward and Florence (Smith) Burgess and they preceded her in death.
She graduated from Manton High School. While working at Montgomery Wards she met Larry. The two went to H & L Greens where he asked her to buy him a cup of coffee. Larry insisted they get married before deer season, so the two were married, November 8, 1969 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Cadillac. Linda also worked at PBS Party Store and Avon Automotive in Cadillac before retiring.
Linda enjoyed trips to the casino, but her greatest joys were her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her children: Diana (Brian) Heyniger of Cadillac, Ray (Paula) Wilkins of Manton, Andrea (Tim) Newland of Kalkaska, Christopher (Christine) Cornell of Lake Leelanau; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Larry on May 19, 2018 and siblings: Myrna Cook, Irvie Burgess, Grace Tracey, Lawrence Burgess, Helen Wilkins, Ivan Burgess, Norman Burgess, Alvin Burgess and Edna Beals.
A private family graveside service will take place at Fairview Cemetery in Manton.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Michigan Cadillac Chapter.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
