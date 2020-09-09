Matthew Oce Braley Mesick - Matthew Oce Braley, 46, of Mesick, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at home. He was the husband of Dawn Braley. They shared 19 wonderful years of marriage together, a love that anyone who saw knew to be true.
Born June 26, 1974, in Cadillac, he was the son of Joyce Overmyer and the late Larry Braley. He graduated from Mesick Consolidated Schools. He was employed at Concrete Services as a truck driver.
Matt served in the United States Marine Corps in 29 Palms and was a lifetime member of the AMVETS Post 120 in Mesick. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, woodworking, and especially loved spending time with his grandkids. He will be remembered for his outgoing, loving, "give the shirt off his back" personality.
He is survived by: his wife, Dawn Braley; Children, Porshe Roberts (Steven), Lindsey Lanning (Johnathon), and Doug Lanning (Brittany); grandchildren, Lillian and Owen Roberts, Brody and Colin Polczynski, Owen and Brantley; siblings, Sandy Spierling, Kevin Braley (Barb), Jeremy Overmyer (Mandy), Sherry Pringle (Kevin), Jenny Courtade (Bill); brother-in-law, Doug Harkless (Dina); stepmother, Wendy Braley; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Jerry Overmyer.
Visitation will be held from 6-8 PM, Friday, September 11, 2020, and from 10-11 AM, Saturday, September 12, 2020, at the Terwilliger Funeral Home in Kaleva. Funeral services will be private. Interment will take place in Sherman-Mesick Cemetery in Mesick.
The Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, is in charge of arrangements.
www.terwilligerfuneralhome.com
