Melissa Jo Murphy Cadillac - Cadillac - Melissa "Miss" or "Mo" Murphy, longtime resident of Cadillac, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at her home. She was 59.
Melissa was born on December 29, 1960, at the Rogers City Hospital to Kenneth Neil and Janet Isabelle (Hein) Baller. Her family made their way to the Wexford County area where Melissa became a 1979 graduate of Cadillac High School. She then entered the United States Army, serving with the 82nd Airborne stationed at Ft. Bragg, NC.
Melissa enjoyed spending time in her garden tending to her vegetables, or out for a ride on the motorcycle. She could often be found spending time with friends at the AmVets or the local American Legion. She cherished her time with her grandchildren and relished her title as "Nana". Melissa will be remembered for her natural charisma, brilliant sense of humor, along with her social nature and ability to make strangers into friends. She will be missed deeply by her family and her community.
She is survived by children, Bob (Nicole Smith) Murphy of Lansing, and Heather (Jack) Olney of Manton; three grandchildren, Ellianna, Charlotte "Charlie", and Samuel Olney; her sister, Becky Rice; as well as many nieces, nephews, and other loving family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Kenny, Fred, and Matt; brother-in-law, Bill Rice; and former husband, Robert T. Murphy.
Graveside memorial services will take place at Clam Lake Township Cemetery on Monday, September 14, 2020, beginning on Mo time at 1pm...so probably more like 1:15pm. Due to the current pandemic we ask that all those in attendance please remain socially distant and wear a mask. Memorial contributions may be directed to PACE North, (Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) Attn: Sherri, at 2325 North Garfield Road Avenue, Traverse City, MI 49686.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com
The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
