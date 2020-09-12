Michael Dzikowicz
Michael Dzikowicz Cadillac - Michael Dzikowicz of Cadillac passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020 at his home. He was 94.

Mr. Dzikowicz was born October 16, 1925 in Ituna, Saskatchewan, Canada to Joseph and Helen (Emerly) Dzikowicz.

He served in the Canadian Army during World War II and later worked as a millwright for many years. Mr. Dzikowicz enjoyed wood working, deer hunting and tinkering with projects.

On February, 3, 1951 in Windsor, Ontario, Canada he married Luella Doreen White and she survives him along with their children: Michael (Susan) Dzikowicz of Lincoln Park, Michigan, Susan (Phil) Musta, Shirley (Bob) Harris all of Mesick, Mark (Kim) Dzikowicz of Monroe, Michigan, Timothy (Debra) Dzikowicz, Harvey (Christine) Dzikowicz all of Mesick; daughters-in-law, Maggie Dzikowicz of Lincoln Park, Michigan and Karin Dzikowicz of Sterling Heights, Michigan; 18 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.

Mr. Dzikowicz was preceded in death by two sons, Joseph James "Jim" Dzikowicz and William Thomas "Tom" Dzikowicz; a granddaughter, Nicole Dzikowicz; siblings: Emil, Jack, Walter, Tom, Mary, Barney, Adolf, Beatrice, Ann, Grace and Phyllis

Private family funeral services will be held. His final resting place will be Selma Township Cemetery in Wexford County.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

