Michael James DeBoise Sr Midland - Michael James DeBoise Sr, born December 25, 1943 passed away on September 15, 2020 in Midland MI.
Michael was survived by his children, Mike Jr, Chris and Amanda; nine grandchildren; and twenty-two great-grandchildren.
Cremation will be handled by Smith-Miner Funeral home. Per his request, no funeral will be held but there will be a family get together at his granddaughter's home at a date to be determined. www.smithminer.com
