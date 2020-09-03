Nancy Lou (Nyquist) Van Tongeren Byron Center - Nancy Van Tongeren Nyquist, Manton High School class of 1955 passed away Monday, August 31, 2020 from complications of Alzheimer's.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Philip, and her parents, Lloyd and Eleanor Nyquist. She is survived by her daughters, Laurie Van Tongeren, Karen and Gale Mast, and Deb and Scott Kooistra, all of Grand Rapids. Seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Also survived by her brother John and Shirley Nyquist of Ann Arbor.
Private family services will be held.
