Raymond David LaCourse Mesick - Raymond "Ray" David LaCourse, 83, of Mesick, died Monday, September 14, 2020, at home surrounded by his family. He was born August 26, 1937, in Munith, Michigan, the son of Fred and Dora (LaFountain) LaCourse.
Raymond served in the United States Army from 1958-1960. He received a good conduct medal, an expert badge (rifle) & a marksman badge (light machine gun).
After the military, he went to Southland Bible School in Kentucky where he received his degree in pastoral studies. During this time, Debbie, Becky, and Julie were born. His girls were his pride and joy. After school, he became the Pastor of Hindman Bible church in Kentucky. As time passed, they felt the Lord was calling them back to Michigan where he founded Interlochen Bible church and served there for several years. He went on to serve as pastor at Scottville Bible Church, Pomona Bible Church and Homestead Community Church in Beulah.
In addition to being a Pastor, he also worked for Pitney Bowes and Electrolux as a salesman. Raymond loved serving people and had the greatest desire for anyone who crossed his path to know Jesus. That was his life goal, and in achieving this, he led many people to know Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior. He also loved all of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. During his younger years, he enjoyed cooking for his family. Family dinners were his favorite pastime. He also enjoyed reading and spent hours studying his Bible everyday. He was the biggest fan of football, basketball and Detroit Tigers baseball.
In 1964, Ray married Janice Ann Wylie and they celebrated their 56th anniversary this year. He is survived by: his wife, Janice and their daughters, Debbie (Mark) Harnish of Mesick, Becky (Brad) Cochrane of Bark River, and Julie (Dale) Kearns of Mesick; grandchildren, Tami, Kristi, Jeff, Ben, Katie, Luke, Trevor, Samuel, Aaron, Derek, and Summer; 14 great-grandchildren and one on the way; and siblings, Audrey Hatfield of Park Lake and Leonard LaCourse of Mason.
Ray was preceded in death by: his parents; and siblings, Phillip LaCourse, Charles LaCourse, Stanley LaCourse, Doris LaCourse, Geraldine LaCourse, and Bonnie Hatfield.
Celebration of life services will be conducted at 11:00 AM, Saturday, September 19, 2020, at First Baptist Church, 125 Stimson Street, Cadillac, Michigan 49601. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until time of services at the church.
The Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, is in charge of arrangements.
