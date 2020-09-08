Raymond Lee Anderson Cadillac - Raymond Lee Anderson of Cadillac passed away Friday, September 4, 2020 at his home. He was 81.
Ray was born February 12, 1939 in Cadillac to Walter Kenneth and Mildred B. (Fagerman) Anderson.
Ray graduated from Cadillac High School and went on to earn his bachelor's degree from Michigan Technological University. His started his career working for the State of Michigan as a civil engineer. From there he began his teaching career as a professor at Schoolcraft College in Livonia. While there Ray earned his master's degree and taught for many years until his retirement.
He was a caring man; always looking after his family. Ray loved to tinker and was the general handyman for the family. He enjoyed trips to the casino and in his younger years he also enjoyed fishing. Ray enjoyed being outdoors; he was an avid mushroom hunter and gardener and enjoyed the task of getting his own firewood.
Ray is survived by his daughter, Kathleen (Randall) Tulick of Cadillac; grandchildren: Jenna Tulick of Cadillac and Christopher Anderson of Spring Lake; great-grandchildren, Logan and Peyton Burns; siblings, Roger Anderson of Cadillac and Sue (Marty) Imhoff of Brighton.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Lois (Gran) Anderson in 2004; a son, Alan Anderson in 2011; siblings, Richard Anderson and Pat Ringler.
Cremation has taken place and private family service will be held at a later date.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
