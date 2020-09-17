Ruth Alice Springberg Lake City - Ruth Alice Springberg, age 55 of Lake City passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids. Ruth was born on December 14, 1964 to Jack and Mary (Price) Witter. She married Robert Springberg on June 17, 1983 in Manton, MI. He preceded her in death on August 23, 2016.

Ruth worked as a homemaker and enjoyed spending her time crocheting, but the majority of her time was spent loving her grandchildren and spending time with her family.

Ruth is survived by her children; Michelle Sibinovski of Lake City, Adam Springberg of Cadillac, step daughter Patricia Springberg of Cadillac, 7 grandchildren including; Jennifer (Johny) Zeeryp of Cadillac, Bradley Springberg of Lake City, Isabella Sibinovski of Lake City, Charlotte Duda of Lake City, 5 great-grandchildren including; Kayleigh Jo Zeeryp of Cadillac, siblings Kris (Sharon) Dunn of Phoenix, AZ, Robert (Lisa) Dunn of Manton, Lois Dunn (Tony Cubitt) of Bruceton, TN.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, a brother; Forrest Dunn, a sister; Hulda Witter, father and mother in-law Robert (Sandra) Springberg, brother in-law Terry Springberg, and sister in-law Janet Porter.

There will be no services at this time and burial will take place at a later date. The family is being served by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home of McBain. Thoughts and prayers may be left at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com

