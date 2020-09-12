Ruth Whittum Tustin - Ruth E. (Crim) Whittum took her place in the heavenly choir on the evening of Wednesday, September 2, 2020. In the virtual company of her family, she slipped away as her granddaughter sang a hymn.
Ruth Ellen Crim was born in Mt. Etna, IN, on September 30, 1934, to Rev. G. Howard and Doris Crim. As a minister's child, Ruth moved frequently with her family. She arrived in Silver Lake, IN, for her senior year of high school, and graduated as the school's 1952 valedictorian, then went on to earn a bachelor's degree from Marion College, Marion, IN. While there she met Corwin Whittum, whom she married in 1956, in Silver Lake.
She also moved several times as an adult. From the quiet of Huntington, IN, or Tustin, MI, to the hurry of Chicago, IL, to her final years in Janesville, WI, she always found a place of service in the community and the church. Other things Ruth always did were: she always smiled and sang, always shared and included others, always prayed, and always loved. Ruth loved music, nature, children and learning, she loved her friends and family, her girls, her husband, Jesus, and ice cream (not necessarily in that order).
She is survived by a sister, Winifred Enyart, four daughters, Marcia (Lloyd) Woodard, Julia (Jerry) Amstutz, Doreen (Timothy) Crail, and Cindy (David) Korman, ten grandchildren, and thirteen great-grandchildren.Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Corwin, her parents, a brother and sister-in-law, John and JoAnne (Bradford) Crim, a brother-in-law Rev. Paul Enyart, a nephew, David Enyart, and a great-grandson.
Ruth's life will be celebrated on Saturday, September 19, at 12:00 noon, on the grounds of Dighton Wesleyan Church, Tustin, MI, with visitation one hour prior. The service will also be shown live-streaming online. Contact family members for details. The family asks all in attendance to honor Ruth's memory by wearing a mask, and helping protect the family she loved so deeply. Masks will be provided for those who do not have one.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com. Memorials may be given to World Hope International. The family also wishes to thank the numerous caregivers who blessed Ruth's life. The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home, with assistance from Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory, and Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home, both of Janesville, WI.
