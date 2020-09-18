Travis James Johnson Marion - Travis James Johnson age 30 of Marion passed away on April 18, 2020 in Manistee County. A celebration of life is taking place on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 2:00 PM at 9136 23 Mile Rd. Marion, MI. The family was served by the Burkholder Family Funeral of McBain.
|
Latest News
- 'Come and shop.' Small shops need customers, too
- Cadillac tops Alpena in soccer; swim team gets first win
- McBain sweeps Highland tri; Lake City splits
- Reed City Schools reports positive COVID case
- Cadillac man sentenced to prison for CSC conviction
- Wexford commissioners opt to do extra pension payments with flexibility
- Troopers arrest man who they said fled from crash
- CAPS approves pandemic extended learning plan
Most Popular
Articles
- Who Is Stormfront Really in 'The Boys' Season 2?
- Old Better Bodies building being transformed into Cadillac-Brews Coffee House
- 14-year-old Cadillac freshman bags 300-pound black bear in U.P.
- LeRoy teen accepts plea for part in deadly crash
- Cadillac woman charged with filing false report
- Remembering 9/11: A Roundup of 2020 TV Specials & Documentaries
- Douglas Allen Ashby
- Kathleen Rosted
- Antony M. Loucks
- Jerry A. Carpenter
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.