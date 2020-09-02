Wayne K. Kleckler Big Rapids - Wayne K. Kleckler, age 85 of Big Rapids, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, August 30, 2020. He was born in Manton, Michigan June 20, 1935, the son of Otto and Helen (Fiske) Kleckler. Wayne was a 1953 graduate from Manton High School.
He married Mary Voorhees on June 26, 1954, in Cadillac and together they raised their family in the Kent City and Grand Rapids area. Wayne began his machinist career with American Seating. He retired in 2000 from Eaton which was formerly known as McDonald-Douglas and Vickers. Following retirement, Wayne and Mary moved to Big Rapids. He then worked various jobs with the Big Rapids Public Schools for five years. Wayne enjoyed tinkering and working with his hands.
He loved his family and spending time with them. Wayne is survived by his wife of 66 years, Mary Kleckler of Big Rapids; two children, Wayne "Ken" Jr. (Ellane) Kleckler of Stanwood and Sue (Greg) Glandon of Buckeye, Arizona; three grandchildren, Nick Kleckler of Kent City, Jessica (Scott) Yoss of Thornton, Colorado, and Cory (Antonella) Martin of Grand Rapids; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws.
He was preceded in death by his infant son Keith, brother Elwood "Bud", sister Louise, and his parents.
Cremation has taken place and private family services are being planned.
Memorial contributions may be made in Wayne's name to the charity of the donor's choice.
Share a memory or leave a condolence for the family by clicking the guestbook tab at www.daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com
The family is being cared for by the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Homes in Mecosta County.
