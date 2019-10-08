Priscilla Ann (Talhelm) Whitman

EVART — Priscilla Ann (Talhelm) Whitman, 85, of Evart passed away peacefully at home, October 5, 2019.

She was born November 7, 1933 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to Calvin and Marjorie Talhelm.                                                                                                              

She is survived by her husband, Duane Whitman; her children, Doug (Sharon) Hoverter of Frederick, Colorado, Barb (Cj) Norton of Saginaw, Michigan,  Davi (Eric) Gardner of Dell City, Texas, Sue Freedland of Petoskey, Michigan, Mark (Amy) Baker of Beaverton, Michigan, Kim (Pat) Savage of Beaverton, Michigan, Karen (Mike) Moore of Beaverton, Michigan, David (Karen) Olson of Mesa, Arizona, Daniel Olson of Tempe, Arizona, and Mark (Jennifer) Olson of Spokane, Washington;  seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; two brothers, Kirk Talhelm of Flint, Michigan, Daniel Talhelm of East Lansing, Michigan; one sister, Diane Valdez of Lansing, Michigan; several nieces and nephews.  

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Susie Talhelm; her sons, Bruce Hoverter, Mike Baker and Jon Olson.

Priscilla was a long-time resident of Evart, graduating from Evart High in 1951. She graduated from Delta College in 1978. She was a gentle lady with a ready smile and a friendly personality. She held a pilot’s license of which she was very proud of. Her unique passion for card making was known to all and made those that received them feel very special. She worked a variety of jobs as substitute teacher, HUD Director, Mary Kay consultant.  She was an active member of Evart Farm Bureau and a member in the General Federation Woman’s Club of America.

A Celebration Memorial of Life will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 1 p.m. followed by a luncheon at the Evart United Methodist Church, 519 N Cherry St., Evart, Michigan 49631.

Special thanks to her Hospice nurses and social workers. Memorial contributions may be made to the Spectrum Health Hospice at 750 Fuller Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49230.

 

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.
Larson's Floral & Gifts LLC

112 West Main Street
Manton, Michigan, 49663
(231)824-6421 or (231)920-0000

We are committed to offering a wide variety of floral arrangements as well as dish gardens and plants. Your satisfaction
is our guarantee. Proudly serving , Manton, Cadillac, Lake City, and Kingsley. Call us today or click on our logo
to visit our website.