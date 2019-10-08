EVART — Priscilla Ann (Talhelm) Whitman, 85, of Evart passed away peacefully at home, October 5, 2019.
She was born November 7, 1933 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to Calvin and Marjorie Talhelm.
She is survived by her husband, Duane Whitman; her children, Doug (Sharon) Hoverter of Frederick, Colorado, Barb (Cj) Norton of Saginaw, Michigan, Davi (Eric) Gardner of Dell City, Texas, Sue Freedland of Petoskey, Michigan, Mark (Amy) Baker of Beaverton, Michigan, Kim (Pat) Savage of Beaverton, Michigan, Karen (Mike) Moore of Beaverton, Michigan, David (Karen) Olson of Mesa, Arizona, Daniel Olson of Tempe, Arizona, and Mark (Jennifer) Olson of Spokane, Washington; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; two brothers, Kirk Talhelm of Flint, Michigan, Daniel Talhelm of East Lansing, Michigan; one sister, Diane Valdez of Lansing, Michigan; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Susie Talhelm; her sons, Bruce Hoverter, Mike Baker and Jon Olson.
Priscilla was a long-time resident of Evart, graduating from Evart High in 1951. She graduated from Delta College in 1978. She was a gentle lady with a ready smile and a friendly personality. She held a pilot’s license of which she was very proud of. Her unique passion for card making was known to all and made those that received them feel very special. She worked a variety of jobs as substitute teacher, HUD Director, Mary Kay consultant. She was an active member of Evart Farm Bureau and a member in the General Federation Woman’s Club of America.
A Celebration Memorial of Life will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 1 p.m. followed by a luncheon at the Evart United Methodist Church, 519 N Cherry St., Evart, Michigan 49631.
Special thanks to her Hospice nurses and social workers. Memorial contributions may be made to the Spectrum Health Hospice at 750 Fuller Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49230.
