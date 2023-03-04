Prudence Mills

Prudence "Prudy" Paulette (Tamlyn) Mills, age 82, of St. Ignace, Michigan, died at Mackinac Straits Health System in St. Ignace on February 23, 2023.
She was born in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan on July 28, 1940, to Lawrence and Martha (Mortensen) Tamlyn.
Prudy grew up in St. Ignace and graduated from LaSalle High School in 1958. She briefly attended Northern Michigan University before returning to St. Ignace to marry the love of her life, LeRoy James Mills, Jr., on October 1, 1960, at St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church. Prudy worked as a Bell Telephone Operator for several years. Prudy and LeRoy lived in many places in Michigan, but always returned to St. Ignace. They moved to Cadillac, Michigan, in 1976, where Prudy worked as a secretary for St. Ann's Catholic School for nine years. They resided in Cadillac for twenty-five years before returning to St. Ignace. Prudy was a caregiver for many people, including her parents and her husband before their deaths.
Prudy was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church in Cadillac, and St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church in St. Ignace. Prudy and LeRoy were faithful, active members of the choirs at both churches.
Prudy loved her family and was very spiritual. She enjoyed playing cards with her friends, reading, writing, and prayerfully meditating. Her home was always open to those in need.
Prudy is survived by her sons, Daniel (Theresa) Mills of Portage, Michigan, and David (Kim) Mills of Kincheloe, Michigan; daughters, Jeanne (Melburn) Flynn of St. Ignace and Cynthia (Eric) Mills-Bauknecht and great granddaughter, Samantha Dillingham, all of St. Ignace; ten grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren; sisters, Laurie (Al) Stempki of St. Ignace and Marty (Paul) Davis of St. Ignace; and brother-in-law, Robert Cheeseman of St. Ignace.
Prudy is preceded in death by her husband, LeRoy; parents, Lawrence and Martha; sister, Linda Novenske; brother, Michael Tamlyn; mother-in-law, Susan Cheeseman; father-in-law, LeRoy James Mills, Sr. and sisters-in-law Edwardine Tamlyn, Linda Cheeseman, and Faye Cheeseman.
There will be a funeral mass celebrated on March 18, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. at St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church in St. Ignace. Visitation with the family will begin at 10:00 A.M. in the church.
A Celebration of Life will occur in July 2023.
Memorial Contributions in Prudy's name may be sent to St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church, 120 Church Street, St. Ignace, Michigan 49781.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.galerfuneralhomes.com provided by Galer Funeral Home of Pickford, Michigan.
