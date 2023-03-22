Rachel E. Miller, 11, died March 20, 2023, in an accident on the way to school. She was born February 1, 2012, in Holmes County, Ohio to Eli R. and Fannie N. (Weaver) Miller. She is survived by her parents; sister Hannah (9), brother Elijah (4), grandparents Reuben and Elizabeth Miller, Nelson and Sarah Weaver, great grandmother Anna Weaver. Her brother, Samuel (7) also died at the scene of the accident. She was preceded in death by an infant brother, 2 cousins and an uncle. Funeral service will be held at the Miller's home on Thursday, March 23rd at 9:30 a.m. with Bishop Alfred Gingerich officiating. There will be a visitation Wednesday, March 22nd from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Arrangements by Jowett Family Funeral Home.

