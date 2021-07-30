Rachel J. Stephan

Rachel J. (Leny) Stephan, was born June 15, 1917 in Gulliver, MI. She grew up in Newberry, MI with her two sisters, Margaret and Eldora. Rachel married Norman Stephan and they raised their family in Lake City and Cadillac, MI. She was always well put together, loved to dance, play cards and was very social and had a great sense of humor. Rachel worked at Olsen's in Cadillac and for Cadillac Area Public School's Foster Grandparent program. She enjoyed getting to know the pre-K aged children.
Rachel was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, husband, son, Robert Stephan and grandchildren, Chet Kline and Mark Kline. She is survived by her children, Phyllis Kline, Steve Stephan, and Stephanie (Jeff ) Tanner; her grandchildren, Rick Stephan, Randy (Cindy Hartline) Stephan, Roxanne (Travis McElroy) McElroy, Jim Kline, Ann Wismer, Ashley Tanner, and Shanna (Jeremiah Lewis) Tanner, many great-grandchildren. Rachel is also survived by her special caretakers, Richard and Rhonda Ranville, whom took excellent care of Rachel for nine years. Rachel was able to live a very active, full life up until the moment she went peacefully in her sleep.
A private graveside ceremony will be held for the family on Sunday, August 15th. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
