EVART — Ralph Bieri of Evart passed away peacefully at Autumnwood of McBain Wednesday, October 30, 2019. He was 66.

Mr. Bieri was born September 26, 1953 in Reed City to Alex and Ruth (Connor) Bieri. He was a lifelong Evart area resident and graduated from Evart High School in 1971. Ralph married Linda Marie Warren in Evart August 31, 1974. He worked as a meat cutter in a couple of Evart’s markets and retired from Evart products in 2014 after 33 years working there. Ralph was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Ralph is survived by his wife of 45 years, Linda M. Bieri of Evart; his son, Adam (Samantha) Bieri of Crystal, Michigan; his sisters, Janet (Denny) Myers of Evart, Pat (Marty) Neiman of Evart; his brother-in-law, Tom (Linda) Warren of Harrison; and many nieces, nephews and close friends.

It was Ralph’s wishes to be cremated and there will be a Celebration of Life honoring him 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, November 3, at the Osceola County Fairground Community Building.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family to help offset final expenses.

Cadillac News

