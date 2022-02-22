73, died Thursday, February 17, 2022.
Ralph was born August 4, 1948, in Port Huron, the son of Ralph Elmer and Wanda Jean (Wood) Jordan. He was a member of the first graduating class of Port Huron Northern High School in 1966. Ralph also earned an Associate's Degree in Business from Baker College, and completed Ministerial Studies at Charis Bible College. Ralph joined the United States Naval Reserve as a senior in high school, and served as a hospital corpsman during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged in 1972. He took great pride in his service to his country. Ralph married Deborah Sue Hobbs on June 7, 1969.
After working secular jobs for a number of years, Ralph answered the call of God to become a pastor. He and his family moved to Cadillac, Michigan, where he first served as a youth pastor. Later, he founded and pastored Faith Christian Fellowship in Cadillac, and established a second church in Lake City. He also served as pastor of Jubilee Fellowship in Canada. He was an interim pastor for a number of churches in Southeastern Michigan. Ralph deeply loved his Savior Jesus, and his desire was to have others know Jesus as Lord and to grow in the knowledge of his Word.
Ralph is survived by his wife of 52 years; his daughters, Erica Lynn Jordan of Chicago and Jaimee Elizabeth Jordan of Auburn Hills; his grandson, Daniel Eric Jordan; his sister, Leanne (James) Fortushniak; Sister-in-Law, Martha (Kingsley) Camm; Brother-in-Law James (Deborah) Hobbs; 11 nieces and nephews; 21 great-nieces and nephews; and two great-great nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his father, mother, and sister, Linda (Jordan) Pryzyblo.
Family and friends will gather to honor Ralph at Smith Family Funeral Home-Hancock Street, with visitation on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Wednesday, February 23, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Funeral services will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday. A graveside committal service and interment will follow at Lakeside Cemetery. Reverend Rebekah Lemley-Kelly will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Jordan, Kingsley Camm, Jonathan Camm, Charles Wood, Jeff Wood, James Hobbs, James Hart, Sam Hobbs.
Memorials are suggested to grandson Daniel Jordan, a Pre-Med student at Kalamazoo College, to further the education of which his "Crappaw" was so proud.
For information and guestbook, smithfamilyfuneralhome.com
