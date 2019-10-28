CADILLAC — Ralph Elden Welliver of Cadillac passed away Saturday morning, October 26, 2019 at his home. He was 85.
Ralph was born on September 5, 1934 in Wayne County, Michigan.
When he was 12, his family moved up north and built a log home, store, and gas station, Welliver’s Sunoco Station. Ralph graduated from Marion High School in 1952. He worked at General Motors in Flint for 13 years before moving North to buy and operate Welliver’s Sunoco Service for several years. He had been employed at Garn Glass, Delfield Corporation, Northwood Heat Treat. Ralph later retired from Cadillac Area Public Schools. He attended Independent Bible Church in Cadillac.
Ralph and his wife, Evelyn loved their home and took great care in gardening and landscaping together. He was a jack of all trades and had the ability to fix, preserve and reuse anything. Ralph loved showcasing their home and spending time with family and friends. One of his favorite fall traditions was deer camp with his sons and grandsons. He enjoyed hunting but loved the time together most. Ralph also enjoyed his many dogs though the years.
On December 5, 1953 in Cadillac he married the Evelyn L. Merritt, they enjoyed almost 66 years of marriage. She survives him along with their children: Rodney (Jodie) Welliver, David Welliver, Pamela Welliver, Bruce (Kimberly) Welliver, all of Cadillac; grandchildren: Elizabeth, Christopher (Brandy), Jennifer, Joshua, Jaclyn, Cory (Cassandra), Victoria (Jake), David, Brian, Kaitlin (Ippei), Jacob, Luke, Paige; great-grandchildren: Taylor, Chloe, Levi, Eliza, Skylar, Gabby, Bryson, Wesley, Rylee, and Mary.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph Edward and Hazel (Waite) Welliver; a step-brother, Robert Waite as well as grandson, Chad.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday October 30, 2019 at Peterson Funeral & Cremation Services in Cadillac with Pastor Nate Walker officiating. Burial will be at Sherman Township Cemetery in Osceola County. Friends may meet the family from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Independent Bible Church. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.