Ralph Eugene Henry Jr. peacefully left his earthly body on June 4, 2022 surrounded by family.
Ralph was the most stubborn man you could ever meet, but he was the most kind and generous person. He was the first person to lend a hand, when someone was in need. He was "Mr. Fix It" for many.
He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He absolutely loved the great outdoors, spending countless hours in the woods and on the lakes. He loved ice fishing, especially with his late brother-in-law, Bob Bainbridge. He was looking forward to fishing with him in heaven.
Ralph was born on July 5, 1952 to the late Ralph Henry Sr. & Altabelle (Cubitt) Henry. He met the love of his life, Sue (Williams) Henry in 1967. They were married and spent 51 years of marriage this year on January 16th.
He worked at Avon Automotive most of his life, taking early retirement around 2011. Since retirement, he spent most of his time camping with family and friends, hunting and fishing.
He was preceded in death by his parents (Ralph & Alta), his in-laws, Burl & Ila Williams, (Platz-Bainbridge), brothers-in-law, Darrell, Donald, and Dale Bainbridge, Robert Bainbridge, Robert Harrington (nephew, Michael), and sister-in-law, Reta Jean Roberts, special friend, Walt Roby, as well as nieces and nephews.
Survivors include his wife, Sue, children, Tim Henry and Becky (Theron) Clark, siblings, Suzanne (Phil) Boerma, Shirley (Mike) Stanley, Ronald Henry, Joyce Flinn, Keith (Wendy) Bainbridge, Linda Bainbridge, Betty Harrington, along with several nieces and nephews. Grandchildren, Tylor (Madison) Clark, Heather Clark, Keyan & Keyrsten Henry, and his sweet great granddaughter, Willow Clark, who he adored.
Per Ralph's wishes, cremation will take place, with burial in Lucas Cemetery, alongside his parents and with his faithful Yorkie "Zoey"
A potluck "Celebration of Life" will take place on June 12, 2022, at the Crooked Lake Campground pavilion from 12 noon to 3:00 P.M.
Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain is in charge of the arrangements and thoughts and prayers may be left at wwwburkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
