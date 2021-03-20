Marion - Ralph Lowell Cooper, lifelong resident of the Marion area, passed away with family by his side on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at home. He was 87.
Ralph was born on December 18, 1933, in Hartwick Township, Michigan to Clyde and Mary (Davis) Cooper. He entered into marriage with the former Jean Arlene Durkee on October 25, 1958, at the Evart Methodist Church.
Ralph made his living with Evart Products for over 40 years. He was strong in his faith and a lifelong Christian. Ralph was giving of his time, talents, resources and worked to bring others to the Lord. For many years you could find him driving his van around the countryside picking up kids to bring them to church. He enjoyed music and sang with the Highlandaires as well as The Pisgah Heights Quartet and was even able to record and release a record. Ralph, Jean and others were able to bring music to many, singing all over the state and at many different functions. But Ralph's pride and joy was his cherished corvette and the enjoyment he had riding his motorcycles with family and friends. Ralph and Jean created many fond memories spending several months out of the year in Summerfield, Florida. He was a member of Rose Lake Free Methodist Church and will be deeply missed by his loving family, his church, and many friends.
Ralph is survived by his loving wife of over 62 years, Jean Cooper of Marion; their children, Mark Cooper of Lake City, Lori Cooper of Marion, and Timothy Cooper of Marion, seven beloved grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; his four siblings, Pat (Roy) Thompson, Birt (Arlene) Cooper, Steve Cooper, and Carol Batterbee; many nieces, nephews, cousins, as well as several other loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and a few of his siblings.
A memorial gathering will be held next Saturday, March 27, 2021 from 12 noon until 4:00 pm at the Rose Lake Free Methodist Church, with a celebration of life to take place at a later date in warmer weather. Due to the current pandemic those in attendance are asked to wear mask and remain socially distant for the health and well being of others. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Rose Lake Free Methodist Church. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Fosnaught-Holdship.com The family is being served by the Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home.
