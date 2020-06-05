BRADENTON, FL — Ralph Owen Wilbur was born on October 26, 1938, and passed away April 1, 2020 at the age of 82 at the Tidewell Hospice House in Bradenton, Florida.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth S. Long-Wilbur; sisters-in-law, Nancy A. Long and Carole K. (Daniel) Kamin and sons, Matthew, Michael and Phillip; previous wives (both retired), Elvira and Kathy; daughter, Michele (Tony) Vruggink; granddaughters, Carissa, Camryn, Caitlyn, and Cassandra; daughter, Andrea (Jim) Migliano; sister-in-law, Marie (Schober) Wilbur; nephew, Geoff (Milena) Sendova; niece, Amanda (Brian) Mullen; great-nephews, Reese and Kent; and several cousins.
Ralph was preceded in death by father, Lloyd and mother Leona (Mayes) Wilbur; younger brother, Marvin; as well as many aunts and uncles from both sides of the family.
Ralph graduated from Michigan State University in three and a half years with a BA (Lib Arts with
Honors) degree. He graduated from the University of Michigan in three years with a Juris Doctor degree, passed the Bar Exam, and became an attorney at Law in 1964. He began practicing law in Lansing and then moved to Hastings, where he became a partner in the Depot Law Office until he retired in 2002.
Ralph served two years in the enlisted ranks in the Michigan Army National Guard. He then attended the Michigan Military Academy at Fort Custer in Battle Creek, Michigan. He graduated and became a tactical officer in 1966 and was the senior tactical officer from February 1968 to December 1969. Progressing through the ranks and holding positions throughout his career as a Selective Service Officer to the State Judge Advocate General, completing his 32-year MIARNG career with the rank of Colonel as Post Commander for the Fort Custer Training Center. Further completing his military career by serving two more years in the 334th Medical Group in the Ready Reserves in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Ralph enjoyed attending the University of Michigan football home and away games and also traveling, attending annual get-togethers with generals and enlisted retired military personnel at the Fort Custer Training Center. He also enjoyed watching tv, in particular movies pertaining to the military, westerns, murder mysteries and news reports.
A graveside service will take place at the Butterfield Township Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Muscular Sclerosis Society or the Lake City American Legion Post 300.
The family is being served by the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Young-Holdship.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.