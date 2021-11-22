Ralph Vernon Hurley, Jr. of Tustin passed away November 18, 2021 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. He was 85.
Ralph was born May 23, 1936 in Niles, Michigan to Ralph Vernon and Florence Irene (Rose) Hurley, Sr.
He graduated from Michigan State University and later served in the United States Marines. He taught middle school and high school for over 30 years at Pine River Area Schools. Ralph taught science and physical education predominantly. He started the wrestling program when it was Tustin High School along with starting the Freestyle wrestling program in the area. He also started the football program and continued to coach for several years.
Ralph loved to garden and was an avid sportsman; he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He had a strong faith and was a current member of the Covenant Presbyterian Church in Tustin.
On July 11, 1959 he married JoAnn E. Trader and she survives him along with their children, Elizabeth (Dean) Thatcher of Laingsburg, Ralph (Rowena) Hurley III of the Philippines; grandchildren: Morgan Thatcher, Loren (Matt) Hart, Katherine Zaraten; great grandson, Teddy Hart and friends that became like family, Greg Long, Jr. and Gregory Long III both of Tustin; several nieces and nephews and brother-in-law, James (Cynthia) Trader.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Debra Hurley; a brother, LeRoy Hurley; and in-laws: Delores Schoeder, Marian Magolski.
Cremation has taken place and services will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Pine River Wrestling Program, American Diabetes Association or the charity of your choice.
