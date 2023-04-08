Ralph W. Brainerd of Cadillac passed away Thursday, April 6, 2023 at his home. He was 96. Ralph was born on April 25, 1926 in Cadillac to Roy W. & Fannie (Hayter) Brainerd. On July 30, 1949 he married the former Helen J. Mongar and she preceded him in death on April 8, 2022.

Ralph lived most all of his life in the Cadillac area. He had been employed at St. John's Table Company for 23 years before retiring. After his retirement he went back into farming which he had done before working at St. John's. He enjoyed getting together with family, working in his pole barn and anytime spent outdoors.

Survivors include his children: Peggy (Larry) Truax of Cadillac, Ralph "Duane" (Suzanne) Brainerd of LeRoy, Patricia Price of Cadillac, Susan (Alan) Harrison of Manton, Dale Brainerd (Jamie Stickels) of Lake City, Scott Brainerd, Jeffery Brainerd both of Cadillac, Christie (Rick) Walters of Manton; 29 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren; special friends: Terri Hite and the Sharp family. In addition to his parents and his wife Ralph was preceded in death by a son, Roy W. Brainerd, a grandson, Alan Harrison, Jr. and 7 siblings: Lyle, Raymond, Julia, Laura, Luella, Grace and Myrle.

Cremation has taken place and Ralph will be laid to rest with his wife at Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac with a family service held at a later date. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

Cadillac News

