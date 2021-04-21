Ralph William Blackmer, Jr. age 77, of Spring Lake formerly of Cadillac, MI passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Spring Lake. He was born January 14, 1944, in Cadillac, MI to Ralph William and Mildred (Osborn) Blackmer, Sr. and married Mary Emshwiller on September 4, 1971, in Cadillac.
Ralph graduated from Cadillac High School and served his country in the Army. He worked as a melt supervisor for Malleable Iron for 38 years. Ralph was a member of the American Legion Post in Cadillac and the Moose Lodge. He loved hunting, fishing, camping and trips to the casino.
He is lovingly remembered by his wife, Mary Blackmer; three daughters: Carol Blackmer, Sarah (Jim Shank) Bear and Dawn Blackmer; grandson, Craig Blackmer; great-grandson, Malachi Blackmer; and his sister, Hazel Greenfield. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Mike Blackmer, two sisters, Bev Wood and Nancy Barnes, and son-in-law, Eric Bear.
According to Ralph's wishes no services will be held. Arrangements entrusted to The Spring Lake Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 213 E. Savidge Street, Spring Lake, MI 49456. Share memories with the family at their online guest book at www.sytsemafh.com.
