Ramona Joan Burns of Lake City, passed away at home on May 22, 2021. She was 81 years old.
Ramona was born on July 26, 1939 in Chesterfield, MI to Charles and Kathleen (Potter) Verbeke.
On May 2, 1959 she married Gerald Burns in Emmett, MI. She raised 6 children and was actively involved in the lives of her nieces, nephews and grandchildren.
Ramona enjoyed being outside; walking, riding a bike and working in her yard. She knew everyone who lived around her and was a wonderful neighbor. She was always the life of the party and will be deeply missed by those who knew her.
Ramona is survived by her loving husband Gerald, children: Candy (Brad) Rainey of Deford, Bud (Pam) Burns of Kalkaska, Dennis Burns of Port Huron, Kevin (Lisa) Burns of Charleston, SC, Dale (Vianna) Burns of Lake City and Tracy Hose of Cadillac.
Also surviving her are grandchildren: James (Shannon) Traub, Kyle (Shelby) Burns, Wesley (Rachel) Burns, Wade (Lindsey) Burns, Christina (Anthony) Hoskey, Dillon Burns, Stephanie Burns, Brittany Jackson, Brady Burns, Katelyn Hose, David Hose, and Nicholas (Adrianna) Hose, and great grandchildren: Mila, Nathan, Cameron, Harper, Easton, Cooper, Marshall, Amelia, Brayden, Raelynn, Liam and Delilah.
In addition she leaves behind siblings: Emil (Judith) Verbeke, Gary (Kathy) Verbeke, Jay (Ginny) Verbeke, Geraldine (Kim) Duvall, Donna (Joe) Stier, Kay (Fred) Kemp, Terry (Susan) Verbeke, sister-in-laws Marie Verbeke and Jackie Verbeke and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings: twin infant sisters, William Verbeke, Gerald Verbeke, Al Verbeke, Kenneth Verbeke, Charles Verbeke and Francis Verbeke and son in law John Hose.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Healing Private Wounds, PO Box 854, Cadillac, MI 49601.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on June 5, 2021 at the St. Stephens Catholic Church in Lake City with Rev. Michael Janowski officiating.
The family is being served by the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com.
