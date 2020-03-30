CADILLAC — Rande D. Harris of Cadillac, died March 26, 2020 at his home. He was 70.
Mr. Harris was born in Cadillac on March 10, 1950, son of Wellington and Donna (Schnell) Harris. He graduated from Cadillac High School in 1968 and married Connie F. Garber on December 23, 2005.
Rande enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1968. He served for 20 years retiring at the rank of Chief Master Sergeant. During his Air Force career, he served one tour in Vietnam, tours in Wiesbaden, West Germany and Keflavik, Iceland as well as numerous stateside assignments. He retired from the Air Force in Dec 1988 as the Command Enlisted Manager, Security Police, Strategic Air Command (SAC).
In 1989 he began his second career when he joined GNA a large Rehabilitation Services Company, located in Grand Haven, Michigan, where he worked until 2015 when he again retired from the position of Vice President, Hospital Operations. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and was very fond of attending his children’s sporting and school events.
He is survived by his wife, Connie and children: Joshua K. Harris, Garrett S. (Alisha) Garber, Jorden (Alexander) Everett; grandchild; Waylon Everett; brothers, Redgie (Becky) Harris, and Ritchie Harris; nephews, Jason (Kristin) Harris, Ryan (Tara) Harris and Marcus (Aria) Harris; a brother in-law, Craig John and sister-in-law, Kathy Foster.
He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Kenneth and Joann John; brothers, Robert G. (Emma) Harris, Rodney C. Harris and sister, Gwen Sue (Harris) Cubitt-Whaley.
Memorial services will take place at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services at a later date with full military rites.
Burial will take place at Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Susan P. Wheatlake Regional Cancer Center or Spectrum Health Lemmen-Holton Cancer Pavilion. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
