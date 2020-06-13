CADILLAC -- Rande D. Harris of Cadillac, died March 26, 2020 at his home. He was 70.
Memorial services will take place 11 a.m., Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac with Mr. Ken Scholten officiating. Friends may meet the family Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from 3 to 7 p.m., at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac full military rites under the auspices of the Cadillac Area Honor Guard.
