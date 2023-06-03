Randy James Tomsa of Tustin passed away on May 29, 2023, at home surrounded by family. He was 68.
Randy was born May 27, 1955, in South Haven, MI. He was the baby of the family and is survived by his siblings Earlene (Eugene) Skinner, Pamela (Charles) Berndt and Kenneth Tomsa. He is preceded in his death by his parents Earl and Eleanor (Shugars) and sister Sharon Bloodworth. He graduated from L.C. Mohr high school in 1973, where he was notably known as "The Toe". For the next 20 years, Randy worked his way up from Janitor to Plant Manager of Scott Aviation. After that, he moved on to Avon Protection as an expert in the field of filters and respirators. After 50 years in the industry, he retired in 2019 from AirBoss Defense in Jessup, MD.
On July 26th, 1975, Randy married his high school sweetheart and soul mate, Eve (Sloyer) who survives him along with their son Landon and daughter Katlyn (Tony) Fitzgerald. He was generous, selfless, and inspiring, and was the best Papa to his grandchildren McKenzie (Peanut), Haven (Miss.B. Haven) and Bodhi (My Buddy).
Randy was one of the most genuine and generous people ever. A true adventurer, Randy was determined to make the most of his life, taking yearly trips to Walt Disney World with his family, with the most recent trip being in September of 2022 where they braved Hurricane Ian. His life was filled with all the things he found joy in, softball, bowling, golfing, camping, hunting, fishing, and foraging for Morels in Northern Michigan. Randy loved life and was proud of the career he built. He cherished the joy of watching his children grow and find success in their own lives and careers, as well as spending as much time as possible with his grandchildren.
Visitation will be Wednesday June 7, 2023, from 10am-11am with a memorial service beginning at 11am located at St. Paul Lutheran Church in South Haven, Michigan, with Pastor Steven Daley officiating. To live stream the service, go to www.stpaulsouthhaven.com.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
