Randy Nelson Chrysler, age 70, of Lake City, passed away June 1, 2023 peacefully at his home.
Randy was born to Earl and Edna (McVety) Chrysler on August 29, 1952 and was united in marriage to Kathy Hutchinson on March 14, 1981.
Randy worked for the Clark Highway Service, P.K. Company for over 30 some years, but was forced to retire due to health complication.
Randy enjoyed riding his Harley and collecting pedal cars, plus playing drums and guitars in his younger years.
Randy is survived by his wife, Kathy and three sons; Tom (Candy) Hutchinson, Rick (Darlene) McRath and Jason Saylor, three grandchildren, Trevor, Alyssa and Ashley.
He is also survived by a brother, Roger Chrysler (Mathew Dick) and a sister, Marion (Fred) Emerson, as well as lots of nieces and nephews and many friends from Clarkston, Michigan where Randy lived before coming to the Lake City area.
A Celebration of Life will take place on July 22, 2023 at the family home in Pioneer Township, 1767 W. Moorestown Road, Lake City, MI 49651.
Burial will be in the Pioneer Township Cemetery.
The family is being served by the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City. Words of comfort and memories may be shared on www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com.
