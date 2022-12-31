Randy Robert Jesse Billett of Cadillac passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, December 24, 2022. He was 35. Randy was born April 16, 1987 in Cadillac.
Randy, known as 'Bug' by most, had a profound passion for music, especially 2Pac, and found it easiest to express himself through it. He also had a love for sharing his feelings through writing. He loved drawing and making crafts with wood. He also loved fishing in the summer, especially with his special nephew, Jaxson. He loved cashword lottery tickets, and always had the best luck on them. Randy had a great sense of humor, and always tried to make people laugh. He enjoyed working on cars, and loved motorcycles. He loved when his mom made meatloaf, and family dinners. Randy will be remembered for always saying, "Smile through everything" and "It will buff out."
He would want everyone to be happy, and keep moving forward. Let the music keep him alive. Randy will be the song in our hearts that will play on forever.
Above all, he loved his children, nieces and nephews with every fiber of his being. He had four children: Ashton Billett (Amy Witkowski), Randie Sue and Zander Billett (Abbee Fox), and Felicity Lilly Billett (Kasey Lilly).
He is survived by his children: Randie, Zander and Felicity; his father Randy R. Billett of Cadillac; mother, Melissa (Mark) VanNatter of Cadillac siblings: Samantha (Jeff) Swanson, Anthony Billett, Shawna VanNatter, Mark VanNatter, Mike VanNatter, Robert VanNatter, Donald VanNatter and several nieces, nephews, cousins, uncles and aunts who were very important to him.
Randy was preceded in death by his son, Ashton, and his grandparents.
Cremation has taken place and a celebration of his life will be planned at a later date.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
