Ray Dean Johnigan
Memoriams

Ray Dean Johnigan of Manton passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. He was 64.

Ray was born September 22, 1957 in Cadillac to Claude J. and Betty Lou (Slocum) Johnigan.

He graduated from Cadillac High School and worked at Cadillac Rubber and Plastics later known as Avon Protection in Manton for near 30 years. Ray enjoyed spending time outdoors camping and working in his yard.

Ray is survived by his children, Nicholas (Tonya), and Bethany; siblings: Susan (James) Mrasek of Manistee, Sandy (Donald) Lepley of California, Ralph (Bobbie) Johnigan and Steve Johnigan all of Manton and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Robert Johnigan.

Cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time. His final resting place will be Clam Lake Township Cemetery. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

Cadillac News

Tags

Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers


107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.