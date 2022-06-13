Ray Dean Johnigan of Manton passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. He was 64.
Ray was born September 22, 1957 in Cadillac to Claude J. and Betty Lou (Slocum) Johnigan.
He graduated from Cadillac High School and worked at Cadillac Rubber and Plastics later known as Avon Protection in Manton for near 30 years. Ray enjoyed spending time outdoors camping and working in his yard.
Ray is survived by his children, Nicholas (Tonya), and Bethany; siblings: Susan (James) Mrasek of Manistee, Sandy (Donald) Lepley of California, Ralph (Bobbie) Johnigan and Steve Johnigan all of Manton and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Robert Johnigan.
Cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time. His final resting place will be Clam Lake Township Cemetery. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.